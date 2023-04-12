Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 815,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.