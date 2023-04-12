Community Bank N.A. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.03. 1,153,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

