Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

