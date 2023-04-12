Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 159,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 410,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.