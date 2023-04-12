Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 1,837,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 217,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

