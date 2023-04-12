Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $317.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,037.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00306582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00072179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00541962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00427324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,832,234 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,591,247.5908804 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38774811 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $333,738,229.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

