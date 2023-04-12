Contrasting Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 485.23%. Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.81 -$3.44 million N/A N/A Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.82 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.58

Reborn Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

