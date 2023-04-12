Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 418,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 637,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

