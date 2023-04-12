Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $19.50 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.17. The stock had a trading volume of 734,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,972. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.69.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

