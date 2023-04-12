Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,159.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 18,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

