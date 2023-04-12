Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. 799,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

