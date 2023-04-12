Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 674,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.06 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

