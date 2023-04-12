Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,231,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 14,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,011. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

