Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 194,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,124. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

