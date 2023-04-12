Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 5.6%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Approximately 221,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 198,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.12.

Coral Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.