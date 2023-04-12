Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.92. The company had a trading volume of 393,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.93. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

