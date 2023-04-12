Core Alternative Capital Sells 2,099 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.15. 768,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

