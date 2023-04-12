Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.65 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $10,660.23 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.