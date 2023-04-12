Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $13.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $343,594.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,159,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,418 shares of company stock worth $4,411,685. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

