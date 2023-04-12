Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 2.6%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 265,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 543,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 28.12.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

