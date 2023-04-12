Critical Survey: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% GoDaddy 8.61% -93.48% 5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sharing Economy International and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A GoDaddy 0 3 6 1 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $93.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 2.82 -$3.89 million N/A N/A GoDaddy $4.09 billion 2.88 $352.20 million $2.20 34.87

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Sharing Economy International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions. The Core segment deals with the sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, website hosting products and website security product. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

