Cronos Price Reaches $0.0678 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $14.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

