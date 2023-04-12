Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 1,224,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,249. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $124.10.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,506,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,112,000.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.