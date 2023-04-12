CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
