Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.33. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 55,181 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
