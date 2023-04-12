Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.33. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 55,181 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

