Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Trading Down 19%

Shares of Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) were down 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the provision of technical and financial support to companies involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Oza Field, Asaramatoru Field, and Emohua Field. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

