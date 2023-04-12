Decred Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.90 or 0.00069694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $310.80 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00143913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003380 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,871,856 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

