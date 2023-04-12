Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $459.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.86.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $380.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.23. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

