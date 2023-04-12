Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Intel comprises 1.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 13,603,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,891,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

