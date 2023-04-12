Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 137,524 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $162,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 1,818,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,771. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

