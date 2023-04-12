Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 89,244 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.79% of EastGroup Properties worth $179,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 870,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.42. 91,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,180. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.