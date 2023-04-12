DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.62. DHT shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1,403,891 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

