Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,326 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 109,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

