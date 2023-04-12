Diametric Capital LP Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. 266,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,195. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

