Diametric Capital LP Invests $509,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.07% of IDT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in IDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 17,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,022. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.