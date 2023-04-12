Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 6,601,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,087. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

