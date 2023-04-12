Diametric Capital LP Purchases 2,140 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,367. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.46 and its 200-day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

