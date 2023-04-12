Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,253 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after acquiring an additional 182,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $195,711,296. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $748.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,247. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

