Diametric Capital LP Sells 13,674 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,075. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

