Diametric Capital LP Takes $554,000 Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

SGML traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 327,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

