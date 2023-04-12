Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,375 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,049. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.