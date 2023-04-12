Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,219,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 93,823 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

