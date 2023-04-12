Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 1,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

