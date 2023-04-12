Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 25,556,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,790,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

