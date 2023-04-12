DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2984962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

