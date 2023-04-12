Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.06

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.06 and traded as high as $30.88. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 164,413 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 105.67%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,449.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

