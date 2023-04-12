DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.33 ($5.18).

LON SMDS remained flat at GBX 320.60 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.85. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

