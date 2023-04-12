DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $211.86. 926,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,918. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.