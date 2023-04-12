DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.