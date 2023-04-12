DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,203,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,211,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.